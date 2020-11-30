Obituary for Bernice A. Hafermann

Bernice A. Hafermann, age 98, of Waconia formerly of Shakopee, passed away on Thursday November 26, at the Good Samaritan Center in Waconia.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 5 at 11 a.m. at Fish Lake Immanuel Lutheran Church (20200 Fairlawn Ave.) in Prior Lake with Rev. Dr. Brent L. Parrish as officiant. Visitation one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Interment Fish Lake Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Casket Bearers Kristina and Andy Strub, Terry and Sarah Klaers, Benjamin and Erin Strub. Honorary Casket Bearers Mya and Nora Klaers
Bernice was born on December 11, 1921 in Lydia the daughter of Frank and Paulina (Zaudtke) Beuch. On June 4, 1946 Bernice was united in marriage to Jerome Hafermann at Fish Lake Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Bernice was a loving wife and mother and truly adored her grandchildren. She enjoyed going up north and fishing which became a sport that she was really good at. Bernice maintained her flower gardens around the house and was an excellent seamstress. She was always beautifully dressed for any occasion. Bernice was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed assistance. She had a strong faith in the Lord, attending church on regular basis.
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome; son and daughter-in-law, Joel and Shirley Hafermann; son-in-law, Kenneth Klaers; brothers and sisters-in-law, Melvin and Irene Beuch, Walter and LaVerne Beuch, Orville Beuch; sisters and brothers-in-law, Irma and Raymond Grassman, Ella and Erhardt Tietz; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Edmund and Beatrice Haferman, Mildred and Herbert Krueger.
Bernice is survived by her loving family: daughter, Susan Klaers of Waconia; grandchildren, Kristina (Andy) Strub, Terry (Sarah) Klaers; great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Erin Strub, Mya and Nora Klaers; sister-in-law, Ethel Beuch; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the
Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121