Obituary for Bernice A. Maxa

Bernice A. Maxa, age 89, of Shakopee, formerly of New Prague, died peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Francis Regional Hospital in Shakopee.
Bernice was born on June 30, 1930 in Kilkenny, MN to Peter and Anna (Frodl) Healey. She attended Montgomery High School and married George J. Maxa on November 8, 1958 in Kilkenny. Bernice worked for Munsingwear and after her son was in school, she worked part-time for Suel Printing.
Bernice’s favorite activities always centered around people; she had a ready smile and an interest in those around her. She enjoyed meeting her friends at the bakery for coffee, going out to eat, and trips to the casino. Faith was an important part of her life and she was a faithful member of St. Wenceslaus Church.
Bernice is survived by her son, Gary Maxa of Shakopee; brother, Gordon (Karen) Healey of Glencoe; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George on June 7, 2015; parents; brothers, Bernard and Harry Healey; sister, Delores Hrdlicka Johnson; sisters-in-law, Alice and Grace Healey and Priscilla Waldron; brother-in-law, George Hrdlicka.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, October 29 at 10:30 a.m at Bruzek Funeral Home with Mary Carol Wolfe, Pastoral Ministry Associate for St. Wenceslaus Catholic Community as officiant. Visitation will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Burial will occur at a later date at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Lunch will be held at the KC Hall.