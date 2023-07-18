Obituary for Bernice D. Kuchenmeister

Bernice D. Kuchenmeister, age 88, of Chaska passed away Friday, July 14, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Lester Prairie.
Funeral Service held on Thursday, July 20 at 11 a.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia with Rev. Allen Holthus as officiant. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Interment St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Chaska. Casket Bearers are Bernice’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Joshua Mueller, Carson Bayerl, Quintin Bayerl, Jenessa Smith, Lexi Smith and Robert Kohn.
Bernice Dorothy Zellmann was born July 15, 1934 in Laketown Township, MN, the daughter of Fred and Ida (Graunke) Zellmann. She was baptized September 23, 1934 and confirmed March 21, 1948 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Chaska. On October 5, 1954, Bernice was united in marriage to Robert Kuchenmeister at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Chaska.
Bernice worked at Ben Franklin in Chaska for 10 years. She loved spending time with family, going to birthday parties and visiting. Bernice treasured her many grandkids and great-grandkids. She delighted in gardening and took pride in her green thumb with her beautiful flowers. In her leisure time, Bernice enjoyed putting together puzzles and solving crosswords. She was greatly loved by her family and friends and will be dearly missed.
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kuchenmeister; son, Gene Kuchenmeister; parents, Fred and Ida Zellmann; brother, Raymond; sisters, Rosella, Luella and Lucille.
Bernice is survived by her loving family: daughters, Carol (Jim) Mueller of Lester Prairie, Joyce Rosenau of Lake Crystal, Sharon Kohn of Otsego; grandchildren, Andrea (Joe) Adelmann, Carrie (Jason) Bayerl, Heather (Brandon) Spreng, Rebecca (Ashley) Loosbrock, Lisa Mueller (Jeremy), Joshua (Lauren) Mueller, Nicholas (Amanda) Dostal, Robert Kohn; 18 great-grandchildren; brother Earl Zellmann of Plato; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com