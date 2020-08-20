Obituary for Bernice E. Hein

Bernice E. Hein, age 84, of Shakopee entered eternal life on Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee due to Covid-19.
Bernice was born on November 15, 1935 in Shakopee, the daughter of John and Cecelia (Breeggemann) Smith. She graduated from Shakopee High School in 1953 and then married Bob Hein on August 29, 1953 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Shakopee. Bernice worked for 1st National Bank as a bookkeeper and was a foster home to children. Later, she focused on adult foster care, followed by being a nurse’s aide for Friendship Manor Nursing Home before retiring. Bernice cherished time spent with her children, grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob; son, Terry; infant daughters, Mary and Molly; parents, John and Cecelia; siblings, Mabel Smith, Willis Smith, Mary Winch, Carol Block and Lucille Hurst.
Bernice will be missed by her children, Margaret (Lee) Worm, Tim Hein, Tom (Patti) Hein, Anne Theis (David Turner); grandchildren, Tony and Jenny Monnens, Adam Worm, Lacey Hein, Eliza (Justin) Ravenel, Marshal and Vincent Hein, and Ryan Turner; great-grandchildren, Brianna and Brittany Tompkins, Aria Monnens and Andrew Hein; sister, Darlene Smith; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 20 at the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne in the Church of St. Mary. The livestream of the service can be found on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page, or on our website www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
