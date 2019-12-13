Obituary for Bessie M. Janousek

Bessie Mae Kohout Janousek was born on February 17, 1938 in Jordan to Emil and Helen (Dubbe) Kohout. She grew up on the family farm in Minnesota where she attended school. Being part of a farm family, Bessie spent much of her time cooking, cleaning and caring for her siblings.
Bessie was blessed with six children: Joseph, Arlene, Susen, Joann, Carol and Denise and later added George Abrams to her family. Bessie moved her family to Omaha in 1968 and took a job at Western Electric, where she stayed until her retirement in 2000. She loved to travel and tend to her flowers but her passion was her family, especially the grandchildren. Bessie spent a great deal of time with her grandchildren, especially in the summer when they would take vacations together. She was a strong, compassionate, single mom who was a problem solver and always there for her family. Bessie was an avid Husker fan, savored Bohemian style food and dinner out at Red Lobster and Cracker Barrel.
Bessie passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, NE at the age of 81 years, 9 months and 20 days.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Helen; daughter, Joann; brothers, Donald and Art; sisters, Ruth and Betty.
Bessie is survived by her sons, Joe (Marta) Janousek of Fremont and George (Dolly) Abrams of LaVista, NE; daughters Arlene (Rudy) Delgado of Omaha, Sue (Jerry) Rossow of Yutan, Carol (Tim) Cannady of Olathe, KS, Denise Janousek of Omaha. 15 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; brothers, Harry Kohout of Belle Plaine and Roman Kohout of Prior Lake; sisters, Irene Jasmer of New Prague and Ellie Hennen of Shakopee.
Visitation was Wednesday, December 11, 2 to 8 p.m.. Funeral was Thursday, December 12, 10 a.m. at Brookside Church (3434 N. 204th St. Elkhorn). Interment Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to Lydia House.
