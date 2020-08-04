Obituary for Betsy L. Hintz

Betsy Louise Hintz, age 63, of Buffalo, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.
She was born April 8, 1957 in Minneapolis. She grew up in Excelsior on the lake, having the greatest hangout place for her family and friends to visit.
Betsy was a 1975 graduate of Chaska High School where she excelled in Art. She worked as a Graphic Artist at a few print shops in Shakopee.
On March 25, 1983, Betsy Vosejpka married her soulmate, Ryan Hintz, at the Lowry Nature Center in Victoria.
She enjoyed anything outdoors, exploring, hunting, fishing, going to the cabin, searching for agates along Lake Superior, and she was an Amazon junkie. She especially enjoyed Bingo on Wednesday nights at Uptown in Waverly. She greatly loved her cat, Georgie.
Betsy was a huge supporter of the military and was a leader for making and mailing care packages to the troops in Afghanistan.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ryan Hintz; parents, Richard and Lois Vosejpka; and brothers, Tom and Ken.
Betsy is survived by her siblings, Jean (Greg) Hafften, Karan (Rich) Blackmer, Ben (Mindy) Vosejpka; nieces and nephews, Christopher, Jeremy, Marnee, Lindsay, Bethany, Ellen, Harley, Jamie, Jesse, Casey; great-nieces and great-nephews, Zoe, Wyatt, Aaron, James, Bruce, Lane, Remi, Jax, Danielle, Cody, Morgan, Riley, Kamryn, Hattie, and her beloved cat, Georgie.
A celebration of Betsy’s life will be held Monday, August 10 at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, at The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. All in attendance are welcome to Uptown Bar & Grill in Waverly for a bump and a bite!
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society or Eagle’s Healing Nest (Veteran support organization – eagleshealingnest.org/donate/).
A special thank you to Allina Hospice and Betsy’s caregivers, Leslie and Paige, for their wonderful care and love shown to Betsy.
Serving the family is The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. 763-682-1363. www.thepetersonchapel.com