Obituary for Betty A. Dols

Betty A. Dols, age 91, died peacefully on Monday, November 8, 2021 at St. Gertrude's Nursing Home.
Born January 7, 1930 at the onset of the Great Depression, she was the youngest of 13 children born to Kathryn and Theodore Schmitt. Her father died from silicosis when Betty was five years old. Her mother rented rooms and, with the help of her children, raised vegetables to survive. From earliest childhood into her late 80's Betty lovingly tended her vegetable and flower gardens, and canned and froze her harvests. No one could stretch a dollar like she could. Like others of her generation, Betty said that she "learned at an early age, what some people never learn - that if we wanted something out of life, we had to go out there and make it happen. We learned how to be self-sufficient."
Betty also was a devout Catholic and a lifetime member of St. Mark's Catholic Church. She married Earl Dols in 1947 and the couple had two children. She managed Mertz-Horeish Insurance Agency in Shakopee until her retirement in 1990. During that time she achieved licensure as CPIW and CIC. After she passed her board certification, she taught classes in her spare time to help others achieve certification. She was recognized as Insurance Woman of the Year 1980 by the lnsurance Women of Greater Minneapolis. After her retirement, she began a second career as a professional genealogist. She was President of the MN German Geneological Society, and traveled to Salt Lake City and Germany to do research.
As a lifelong resident of Shakopee, Betty loved her community and volunteered countless hours for many organizations, such as Meals on Wheels, Friends of the Library, Scott County Historical Society and Shakopee Heritage Society. Betty was a proud member of the historic Shakopee Book Lovers Club.
She was predeceased by her parents, Kathryn (Fritz) and Theodore Schmitt; husband, Earl; siblings, Lawrence, Frances, Dolores, Bernadette, Clarence, Sue, Magdalena, Bernard, Virginia, Joseph, Leo, and Dennis; son-in-law, Craig Clausen.
She is survived by her son, Leonard (Susan) Dols of McKinleyville, CA; daughter, Linda Dols Clausen of Spring Lake Township, MN; four grandsons, Bill Deutsch, Mike Deutsch, James (Shannah) Dols, and Thomas (Rachel) Dols; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation Sunday, November 14, from 2 to 4 p.m., and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, November 15, 11 a.m., at Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood Street South, Shakopee. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. Memorials preferred.
Condolences may be shared at