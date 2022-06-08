Obituary for Betty J. Fahrenkamp

Betty J. Fahrenkamp, age 85, of Jordan passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Oak Terrace in Jordan.
Funeral Service will be held Thursday, June 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church (100 6th St. W.) in Jordan with Rev. Jeremy Glowicki as officiant. Visitation held 1 hour prior to service. Interment in Spirit Hill Cemetery in Jordan. Casket Bearers are Virgil Jabs, Wayne Jabs, LeRoy Jabs, Myron Jabs, Gilbert Jabs and Kurt Riesgraf.
Betty Jean (Dubbe) Fahrenkamp was born December 3, 1936 in New Prague, the daughter of Lloyd and Elsie (Scharf) Dubbe. She was baptized and later confirmed at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan. Betty attended Lydia Elementary through the 8th grade and graduated from Jordan High School. On May 18, 1957, she was united in marriage to Rudolph Fahrenkamp.
Betty lived most of her life on the family farm in Lydia. In May of 1950, she met Rudy at her sister’s wedding. When Rudy was drafted in 1953, the couple started exchanging letters and their relationship blossomed. They continued their sweet correspondence throughout his military service and beyond. After marrying, Betty and Rudy raised three boys, Mark, David and Jim, on the family farm. Betty delighted in her role as a homemaker. She loved to garden and canned many quarts of fresh vegetables. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting and reading local newspapers. She made treasured Afghans for all her grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In April of 2016, Betty fell, unfortunately breaking her neck. Rehabilitation from the injury brought her to Oak Terrace Senior Living in Jordan. Her remaining days would be spent there, surrounded by an amazing staff, who lovingly cared for her till her last day.
Betty was preceded in death by her daughter, Tracy; great-granddaughter, Aria Elaine Ohmann; parents, Lloyd and Elsie Dubbe; sister, Elinor Jabs; sisters-in-law, Lorna Plekkenpol, Arlis Fahrenkamp; brothers-in-law, Emil Jabs, Harvey Fahrenkamp, Ed Plekkenpol, Jerry Fahrenkamp.
Betty is survived by her loving family: husband, Rudy; children, Mark (Linda) Fahrenkamp of New Prague, David (Renee) Fahrenkamp of LeCenter, James (Karen) Fahrenkamp of Arizona; grandchildren, Tracy (Jason Ohmann) Fahrenkamp, Jessica (Jason Ellerbusch) Fahrenkamp, Erin Fahrenkamp and fiancée Joshua Stocker, Brittany Fahrenkamp, Arianna (Matt) Fahrenkamp, Caitlyn (Edwin) Fahrenkamp; great-grandchildren, Michael, Isla, Sage; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Waldo (Arlene) Fahrenkamp of Jordan, Ruth Fahrenkamp of Jordan, Jeannie Fahrenkamp of Jordan; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com