Obituary for Betty L. Conroy

Betty Lou Conroy, age 96, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at New Perspectives Assisted Living, in Prior Lake.
Her life will be celebrated privately and she will be interned at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, alongside her beloved husband Jim. In lieu of flowers, the family is honored to accept memorials to Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church and the Scott County CAP Agency. Please send memorials and condolence cards to Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 104 West First Street, Jordan, MN 55352.
Betty was born on September 13, 1924 in Columbia Heights, MN, to Ollie and Esther (Norman) Sundberg, and grew up with two brothers, Norman and Nolan. On September 13, 1958, Betty married James Francis Conroy at St. Olaf Church, in Minneapolis. In 1959, they moved a house from Minneapolis to Spring Lake, in Prior Lake township, and raised a son, Mark. Betty and Jim loved life on Spring lake and enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds, and watching local wildlife. They were also active members of the Prior Lake VFW Post and enjoyed the weekly steak fry and dancing.
Betty derived great satisfaction from serving her community. She volunteered for nearly 50 years at the Scott County CAP Agency. Betty was a founding member of Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church and was an active member for the rest of her life. Betty was also an enthusiastic walker and walked many miles every day well into her nineties.
Betty will be missed and forever loved by son, Mark (Kari) Conroy; grandsons, Anders Conroy, Karl Conroy; and many other relatives and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by husband, Jim; parents, Ollie and Esther; brothers, Nolan (Marge) Sundberg, and Norman (Merle) Sundberg.