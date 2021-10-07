Obituary for Betty L. Ross

Betty Lou (Thompson) Ross, age 81, of Shakopee, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at her home.
Betty Lou was born in Sisseton, SD on March 15, 1940. She was a devout Catholic and lead her family in prayer. She enjoyed making quilts for her children and grandchildren and was known for her baking skills, especially her frybread, which she refused to give out the correct recipe and would leave an ingredient out. She was an enrolled member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Sioux Tribe. Betty Lou was soft spoken, kind, and generous to everyone she met.
Betty Lou is preceded in death by her daughter, Connie Marie Ross; granddaughter, Nievieda Ross; grandsons, Nicholas Michael Goettl and John Alexander Quilt; mother, Elizabeth (Thompson) Sellnow.
She is survived by her children, Valentina Ross Quilt, Anna Ross, Vincent (Pam) Ross, Allene Ross and Jeannie Ross; 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren
Traditional All Night Wake at the Tiowakan Spiritual Center, 14625 Prairiegrass Dr. NW, Prior Lake, was Monday, October 4, at 5 p.m. until Tuesday at 10 a.m. Prayer Service was Monday at 6 p.m. and a Funeral Service was Tuesday at 10 a.m., followed by Interment at 1:30 p.m. at Doncaster Hill Cemetery, 5553 255th Ave., Granite Falls, MN.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee.
