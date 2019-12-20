Obituary for Betty Luskey

Betty Luskey, of Prior Lake, passed away at age 91. She was a loving wife, mother and grandma.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, December 21 at 12 p.m. with memorial gathering from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (833 S. Marschall Road) in Shakopee. Carol Ottoson will officiate, and Mark Miller will act as urn bearer. Betty will be laid to rest at Valley Cemetery.
On October 31, 1928, John and Ella Miller celebrated the birth of their daughter, Elizabeth Mary Miller. Betty grew up in Norwood. She was the oldest of nine kids, and her siblings referred to her as the matriarch of the family. Betty graduated from Norwood’s Central High School.
As a young woman, Betty met the first love of her life, Clarence “Pidge” Feltmann. Betty and Pidge exchanged wedding vows on May 10, 1947. They settled in Shakopee and were blessed with four children. Pidge worked down the street at the local auto shop while Betty had several different jobs. She worked as a waitress and bartender; Betty was also the store manager at Big V. Most of her working years were spent as a bookkeeper at Auto Central in Shakopee. Betty was a very hard worker. She was a force to be reckoned with. After her husband died at a young age, Betty cared for her children and provided for her family.
Betty met the second love of her life, Jim Luskey, at a local watering hole. Betty and Jim were married January 24, 1975. They blended the Feltmann and Luskey families and settled in Jordan. Although having seven kids wasn’t always easy, Betty and Jim always had love in their home and taught their kids the importance of family.
In her free time, Betty was an avid bowler. Throughout the years, she was on many leagues. Betty also enjoyed playing games. She did crosswords and word finds to stay sharp. She was a fierce competitor when it came to board games and cribbage, and no one could beat her at Scrabble. She also watched almost every game show on TV. Most of all, Betty loved going to casinos and playing the slot machines. She and Jim took many trips to Las Vegas and Lake Havasu where Betty spent hours playing her favorite slot machines.
Betty loved Christmas. She was a wonderful cook and baker and was known for the Christmas cookies she made every year. Betty also kept track of every family members birthday in her black book of birthdays. She’d celebrate each birthday by calling her children and grandchildren to sing Happy Birthday to them. Betty’s delightfully off-key rendition of the song always brought a smile to her family.
In retirement, Jim and Betty moved up north to Isle, MN. About three years ago, they moved back to the area and settled in Prior Lake. Betty loved being close to their family again. On December 16, 2019, Betty passed away peacefully. She was surrounded by her family.
Betty will be remembered always for her feisty spirit and quick wit. She was strong, clever and could always make you laugh.
She will be deeply missed by her husband, Jim Luskey; children, Sherry (Bob) Winters, Trish Bye, Kathy (Brian) Thompson, Brian (Mary) Feltmann, David (Sue) Luskey, Gary Luskey, Jeff (Bonnie) Luskey; grandchildren, Matt, Andy, Tom, Katie, Robyn, Ally, Krista, Gregg, Brandon, Emily, Tucker, Abby, Sarah and Patrick; great-grandkids, Evan, Zach, Jameson, Kenna, Norah, Nate, Austyn, Kaitlyn and Levi; siblings, Dorothy (Chuck) Leikam, Leroy (RaNaye) Miller, Lois Larson, Bonnie Fritz, Jim (Sharon) Miller, Gordon (Millie) Miller; sister-in-law, Betty Miller; other loving relatives and friends.
She was greeted in Heaven by her first husband, Clarence "Pidge" Feltmann; parents, John and Ella Miller; siblings, Lawrence "Bud" Miller, Myrtle (Jack) Wherley, Arden Larson, Doug Fritz.
Arrangements by Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation. www.BallardSunderFuneral.com