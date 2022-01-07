Obituary for Betty Monnens

Betty Monnens, age 89, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Betty was born in Cologne, on January 12, 1932, the daughter of Herbert and Helen (Tholen) Meuwissen.
Betty caught Clarence Monnen's eye at a ballgame, and he later caught up with her at the Pullman Club where she worked. They were married on January 25, 1949, and blessed with 11 children.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who was a very caring and giving person. Betty always said “Take care and God bless” and “love what you do”. She especially loved the interaction with all generations of her family, each in her own special way.
Betty was a devout Catholic and her faith was very important to her. She enjoyed such things as putting puzzles together, card playing each week, and trips to the casino to play bingo. Other things she enjoyed doing were going to lunch with friends, trips to the family cabin, and of course, making rhubarb pies for her sons. She was an avid sports fan following the MN Twins, Vikings and Wild.
She was employed at Master Motive in Savage. But her greatest joy was working for the Scott County Veterans Service Office transporting veterans to the VA Medical Center for over 20 years, serving as their advocate and friend. Betty was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary where she held numerous offices in that organization. She also belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary and Catholic Order of Foresters.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; son, Michael; granddaughter, Kristal; brother, Bud Meuwissen; sisters, Bonnie Bullock, Anelda Hammers, Donna Clemens, and Lois Husom.
Survivors include her daughters and sons, Diane (Neil) Kirsch, Jackie (John) Schwartz, Dan (Deb) Monnens, Deb (Win) Mitchell, Jean (Kurt) Aslakson, LouAnn (Don) Nelson, Joe Monnens, Jeff (Tracy) Monnens, Dave (Eva) Monnens, and Jim (Mary) Monnens; daughter-in-law, Kristy Monnens; 27 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation Tuesday, January 11, from 3 to 7 p.m., and Wednesday, January 12 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., both at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Avenue East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, January 12, 11 a.m., at Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood Street South, Shakopee. *Masks will be required* Livestreaming of the funeral service will be provided by Saints Joachim and Anne. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
