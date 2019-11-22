Obituary for Betty Zeyen

Betty was born in Mankato on August 3, 1941 to Eleanor and Clifford Zeyen. She was the second of three children, the others being Sandra Jean Severson (Zeyen) and Richard John Zeyen. She attended public elementary school and junior high school in North Mankato and graduated from Mankato (West) High School in 1959. She attended the University of Minnesota and then transferred to Mankato State University where, in 1963, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education and a minor in Spanish. After graduation Betty taught eight years in the Rowland School District in California's San Gabriel Valley. In 1971 she returned to Minnesota to teach at Shokapee, where she taught first grade, her favorite level.
Betty loved teaching but after 38 years she, in 2001, took a much-deserved retirement. Betty was a kind, thoughtful and highly organized teaching professional. She was an inspiration and mentor to many young teachers and administrators. She put a great emphasis on reading. Her students always had books in their hands.
Betty chose a life of service to her students, her profession and her family. In retirement Betty loved just living her house, helping aging relatives, and enjoying life with her many friends. She enjoyed concerts and events with her long-time friend Harlan Anderson. Betty never forgot a memorable event in anyone's life, she would send them cards and notes of understanding and encouragement. She is fondly remembered by those fortunate to know her.
Betty is survived by her brother, Richard J. Zeyen; by her niece and nephew, Lisa K. Severson and Terry J. Severson; by her grand-niece and nephew, Mallory Severson and Spencer Severson.
A memorial service will be held on December 9 at 9:30 a.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Apple Valley. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a gift in Betty's name to: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley, MN 55124.