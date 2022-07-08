Obituary for Beverley A. Walloch

Beverley A. Walloch, age 74, of
St. Paul entered eternal life on Monday, June 27, 2022 at her home.
Beverley was born on May 29, 1948 in Buffalo, NY, the daughter of Jake and Rose Younker. She married Allan Walloch on June 21, 1975 in Milwaukee. Beverley earned a BA degree in Education from University of Northern Iowa, and an MS in Information Technology from University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee.
She had a long teaching career that started in Hawaii, then two years at Kettle Moraine School District, many years at St. Romans in Milwaukee, WI teaching 7th and 8th grade math and religion, and finished with 10 years at St. Aloysius in West Allis, WI.
She will be missed by her sons, Jake and Bob (Erin) Walloch and grandson, Cooper. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 44 years, Allan.
Visitation Thursday, July 14, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th Street, Savage.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.