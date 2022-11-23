Obituary for Beverly A. Springer

Beverly Ann (Vollhaber) Springer, age 91, of Prior Lake, passed away on November 20, 2022 after a brief illness with leukemia.
She is survived by children, Brad (Nona), Gary (Jean), Thomas (Julie), Steven (Teri), Richard (Lisa), Amy (Mike), and son-in-law Kent. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband, Robert and daughter, Lorelei.
Bev was born March 1, 1931 in St. Paul. She met the love of her life, Bob, on a blind date and they were married on February 3, 1951. They settled in Bloomington and raised their seven children. In 1970 they purchased land in northern MN and Balsam Creek Camp was born. Many great memories were made at the cabin. Bev loved having the entire family over for the holidays. She enjoyed cooking meals for everyone, and baking all kinds of homemade treats for Christmas. Bevs hobbies included cheering on the MN Twins and Vikings, watching QVC, playing bingo at the senior center, and taking trips to the casino. She also loved traveling to Marco Island, FL, where she would scour the beach for sea shells.
Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, November 30 at 10:30 a.m., at the Church of St. Bonaventure, 901 E. 90th St, Bloomington, with a visitation one hour prior to mass. Interment at Dawn Valley, 9940 Bush Lake Rd, Bloomington.
