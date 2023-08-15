Obituary for Beverly A. Tschimperle

Beverly Ann (Welter) Tschimperle, age 86, of Chaska, died peacefully on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at her residence.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, August 18, 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska, with Father Tony VanderLoop presiding. The visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. also at the church. Soloist will be Matthew Tschimperle. Casket Bearers will be her grandsons, Tony Happ, Ryan Tschimperle, Adam Happ, Drew Tschimperle, Sam Tschimperle, Luke Olley and Jackson Olley. The burial will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska.
Bev was born on June 12, 1937, in Shakopee to Raymond and Lorene (Jacobs) Welter, oldest of six children. She was baptized, confirmed and attended the parochial school at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska. She graduated from Chaska High School in 1955 where she was salutatorian, cheerleader and drum majorette. She attended teacher school at St. Cloud State College. On October 6, 1956 she married Raymond Tschimperle at Guardian Angels Catholic Church. They had four children. She was employed by Coopers grocery as a checkout, a bookkeeper at Lano’s Implement and Lyle Signs. She loved attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and activities, and was an avid Chaska Cubs fan (a proud member of the “Golden Girls”) and Minnesota Twins fan. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, bridge, golfing, and making caramels and caramel apples. Her husband Ray died in March of 2019.
Survived by children, Michael (Margaret) Tschimperle of New Prague, Rae Ann (Joe) Happ of Victoria, Patrick (Lisa) Tschimperle of Little Chute, WI, Jane (Christopher) Olley of Woodbury; 12 grandchildren, Matthew and Ryan Tschimperle, Lindsay (Jim) Broz, Tony (Hannah) and Adam (Alyson) Happ, Drew, Sam and Abby Tschimperle, Allison, Luke (Maddie), Jackson and Katherine Olley; 6 great grandchildren, Blake and Mckenna Broz, Hadley and Rylee Happ , Lucy Happ and Layla Olley; siblings, Dale (Yvonne) Welter of Chaska, Carol (Don) Lenzen of FL, Dennis (Pam) Welter of Chaska, Linda (Bryce Young) LeClaire of Hilton Head, SC, Larry (Becky) Welter of Waconia; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jack (Pat) Tschimperle of Bloomington, Bonnie Riegert of Eden Prairie, Dolly Halverson of Colorado; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, parents Ray and Lorene Welter, her sister-in law Judy Tschimperle, brothers-in-law, Robert Halverson and Stan Riegert.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.