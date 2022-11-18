Obituary for Beverly J. Ince

Beverly J. Ince, age 77, of Belle Plaine was promoted to glory on November 17, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born in Shakopee on January 31, 1945 to Robert & Evelyn Thomason, she was raised in Belle Plaine and attended Trinity Lutheran School where she graduated from in 1963. Later that same year, she married the love of her life, Raymond Ince. Before passing she and Ray celebrated 59 beautiful years together here on earth. Bev and Ray had 4 children, Robert, Karyl, Chad and Cory.
Bev enjoyed selling Avon for many years and truly enjoyed catering many local events throughout the years. She was a devoted wife who assisted Ray with his trucking business. She worked with his logbooks, doing paperwork, billing customers or baking goodies for Ray for his over-the- road trips and she did it with a happy heart! Bev loved attending and selling crafts and baked goods at local craft shows, farmers markets and the Scott Carver Threshers Festivals. She would do anything to see the smiles of happy friends and customers. Bev loved to shop and SHOP she did! Family vacations and holidays when everyone was gathered together were her favorite memories! She always went above and beyond the ‘call of duty’. Her reputations of always being the “one person” to always show up when she said she would. She was a loyal wife, mom grandmother and great grandmother who loved deeply and will be missed each day by her family and friends.
Bev is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ray; children, Robert (Trish), Karyl Mooney (friend Jerry) , Cory , eight grandchildren and 12 great- grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine on Monday at 11 am with a visitation one hour prior on Monday morning and from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday both at the church. Burial at Oakwood Cemetery will immediately follow the Service and a luncheon will be served at the church.
Arrangements are with the Wagner Funeral Home of Jordan.