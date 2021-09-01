Obituary for Beverly L. Reed

Beverly Lou (Krug) Reed, age 82, lifetime resident of Carver, died peacefully on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Fairview Southdale Hospital, Edina.
Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, September 9, 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 417 Oak Street North, Carver, with Pastor David Jander officiating. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. The inurnment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Carver. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, Carver.
Bev was born March 10, 1939 in St. Paul, to Frederick and Ruth (Lynch) Brandl, one of two children. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, Carver, and graduated from Chaska High School in 1957. She earned her nursing degree in 1960 at St. Barnabas Hospital School of Nursing and then received her Bachelor of Science degree at Mankato State University. On June 10, 1961 she married Allen R. Reed at Trinity Lutheran Church, Carver. They had three children.
She retired at age 70 after 50 years of nursing. She worked 25 years at St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee, and 25 years for Fairview Home Care and Hospice. Bev was a member of the Carver Second Alarm, and volunteered her time at blood drives and at Trinity Lutheran Church. She was an avid gardener, baker and enjoyed sewing and spending time at her cabin in Grey Eagle, MN.
Bev was preceded in death by her husband, Allen (2006); son, Russell; and her parents; brother, James (Elaine) Brandl of Florida; and stepfather, Raymond Krug.
Survivors include her son, Richard of Savage; daughter and son-in-law, Ruth and Shane Van Sloun of Waconia; granddaughters, Jessica Reed and Lauren Van Sloun; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.