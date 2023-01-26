Obituary for Beverly Lindgren

Beverly Lindgren, age 89, of Shakopee, passed peacefully on January 20, 2023.
A time of gathering will be on Saturday, February 4, from 1:30 to 3 p.m., with a celebration of life at 3 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Shakopee Chapel.
Beverly was born on September 21, 1933, in Rapid City, SD. She grew up on the family farm near Clearbrook, MN. After graduating from high school, Beverly worked various jobs. First, with God’s Invasion Army (mission work), then in a nursing capacity at Midway Hospital. Later, she worked at Anchor Glass and at the Shakopee Junior High, eventually starting her own home cleaning business.
On October 21, 1955, Beverly married Harlan Lindgren. Blessed with three children and 66 years together, Beverly and Harlan enjoyed camping, eating out, and spending Sunday afternoons together, as a family. Beverly was proud of her Swedish heritage and was an amazing cook and baker. She loved gardening, entertaining and most of all being a grandma!
Forever loved by children, Melody (Dale) Mathison, Garth (Kristen) Lindgren, Phil Lindgren; grandchildren, Tyler Mathison, Rachel Mathison, Katie (Jon) Anderson, Kari (Ryan) Rueckert, Marie (Steven) Davitt, Jonah (Lyndsey) Lindgren, Andy (Katey) Lindgren; great-grandchildren, Bryn, Zane, Adrianna; siblings, Marilyn Nelson, Estelle (Don) Rada, Mayzelle Morlan, Maynard (Sandie) Johnson; sister-in-law, Vone Johnson; other relatives and friends.
Greeted in Heaven by her husband, Harlan Lindgren; parents, siblings, Selmer Okstad, Arlys (Arvid) Emmel, Harlyn Johnson, Deloris (Loren) Nelson; brothers-in-law, Paul Nelson, and Richard Morlan.
Share a message with Bev's family at
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation