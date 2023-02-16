Obituary for Beverly R. Booth

Beverly ‘Ma’ Rose (Goodin) Booth, passed away peacefully at All Saints Senior Living, in Shakopee on January 24, 2023
Celebration of Life will be May 12 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion, 12375 Princeton Ave. Savage.
Beverly was born in Richfield on May 31, 1935. She graduated in 1953 from Roosevelt High School. She was married to Fred Booth for 23 years. Lived in Richfield for six years, then moved to Burnsville in 1959 where she lived with Agoraphobia for over 50 years, before moving to assisted living.
Preceded in death by parents, Archie and Blanche Goodin; daughter, Sandy Borka; granddaughter, Lisa Booth; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy (Jerry) Kaufman and Gloria (Jim) Henneberry.
Survived by sons, Lee (Barb) Booth, Terry (Terri) Booth, Bernie (Marie) Booth; daughter, Lori (Chuck) Shippy; son-in-law, David Borka; 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 2 & 1 on the way great-great grandchildren; former husband and friend, Fred Booth, and best friend Trisha Millard.