Obituary for Bill Boyd Jr.

Bill Boyd Jr., age 86 of Prior Lake, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020.
A private family service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
On July 3, 1934 in Clinton, IA, William Frank Boyd, Jr. was born to parents, William Sr. and Amy (Adams) Boyd. Growing up in Sabula, IA, Bill was fortunate to live near his grandma and Uncle Winston, who cared deeply for him and taught him to appreciate the outdoors.
Following his graduation from Preston High School, Bill enlisted in the Army. He was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge, Bill returned home. In Elvira, IA on September 25, 1956, Bill was united in marriage with Caryl Reimer. They were blessed with 64 years together and three children. Bill and Caryl lived in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and California before settling in Minnesota to raise their family.
A hardworking man, Bill worked tirelessly to provide for his family. As a marketing rep, he designed and sold video recording equipment throughout the Midwest. Despite traveling for work, Bill always made time for family. He was a proud husband, father, and especially, a proud grandfather. Just the day after his passing, Bill received the title of Great-Grandpa! It was a moment he greatly anticipated.
Bill enjoyed the simple things—cruising in his car at the “Back to the 50’s” car shows, attending the Pioneer Power Shows in Le Center, and spending time with his children. When the children were young, Bill enjoyed hunting with both Bill and Bob, cheering Bob on at his PLAY and high school football games, and traveling with Mom and Laurie to Arabian horse shows all through the Midwest.
An intelligent and forward-thinking man, Bill was always tinkering on a project. He was quiet and reserved but would laugh easily at his own jokes.
Bill is loved and missed by his wife, Caryl; son, Bob Boyd; daughter, Laurie (Tom) Fendler; grandchildren, Jon (Lindsay) Boyd, Justin (Kayla) Fendler, Sammie (Robert Walther) Fendler; great-grandson, Walker William Boyd.
Bill is preceded in death by his son, William “Bill” F. Boyd, III; parents, Amy and William F. Boyd Sr.; siblings, Georgia Evers and Kathryn (Bob) Gleason.
Arrangements with Ballard-Sunder
Funeral Home & Cremation, Prior Lake.