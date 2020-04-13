Obituary for Bill Hegstrom

Bill Hegstrom, age 65, of Chaska, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 4, 2020, due to natural causes.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Bill’s life will take place at a later date.
Bill was a loving and dedicated son, brother, uncle and a good friend to many. He worked hard for a living as an over the road trucker for many years and locally until a few years ago for Northland Paving. He was an avid MN Twins fan but his true love was NASCAR having traveled to many races nationally with friends. He honored his pledge to his father (George) at his passing in 1999 to care for his mother (Grace) until her passing in 2019. Recently he had joined AA and enjoyed meeting with the guys in his group.
He is survived by his brother Mark (Darcy), niece Courtney Marsh (Deon) and nephew Brendan Johnson (Maria). He was preceded in death by his parents George and Grace Hegstrom and his sister Candyce Hegstrom (Paul Kath).
