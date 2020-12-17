Obituary for Bill Lein

Bill Lein, age 90, of Prior Lake, died December 13, 2020.
William Roger Lein was born on December 30, 1929 in Lake Mills, IA, the only child of Louie and Margaret (Guthier) Lein. As a child, Bills family lived in Emmons, MN, where his grandfather owned the drugstore. Later they lived in Winnebago, MN, where he graduated from high school. In 1947, Bill attended Dunwoody Institute and studied refrigeration. When he was working in Easton, MN, he often went into the telephone office to place calls and he met the lovely switchboard operator, Daralene Corcoran.
Bill was drafted in the US Army and trained in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He eloped with Dar on November 3, 1951 in Lawton, OK during his training. He was honorably discharged and he returned to Minnesota. Soon after, he contracted a severe case of polio and had lasting mobility issues. Despite this, he worked hard and provided well for his family.
In the early years of their marriage, Bill and Dar spent a lot of time in Easton, MN. They built a house there and started Easton Electric. During Bills life, he worked as an electrician, plumber and refrigeration repairman.
When they moved to Prior Lake in 1966, he bought a wooded lot, cleared it and built the family home. He worked for Honeywell Corporation, Rosemount Engineering and other electrical contractors. Eventually, he started his own business, Lein Heating and Electric. When he retired in his late 60s, two of his sons took over the business and now several of his grandsons work in these trades as well. After Bill retired, he spent many years making furniture and toys in his woodshop. He also loved to disassemble old heating and cooling components and recycle the metal.
Although Bill and Dar were both only children, they were blessed with six children, 24 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. They celebrated 69 years of marriage together.
As a youth, Bill was a Boy Scout in Winnebago and he enjoyed camping and canoeing. Later, he was an adult leader with the Prior Lake Boy Scouts. He taught knot tying skills and helped with the fundraisers. He was proud to have 13 grandsons who are Eagle Scouts.
When his daughter Becky attended Minneapolis Lutheran High, he was a chaperone for the school trips to Germany and Mexico. Bill was known as a story-teller, he enjoyed fishing and he liked to collect guns. He passed onto his children a good work ethic and tradesmen skills. On Thanksgiving and Christmas, he always made the stuffing and cooked the turkey. He was up early with his special method - no one can replicate it!
His last months were blessed by his caregivers at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis.
Bill was a founding member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Prior Lake.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Becky Dobberstein.
Left to mourn his death are his wife, Dar; children, Brad (Michele) Lein, Brian (Brenda) Lein, Brett (Leslie) Lein, Barb (Michael) DeRosier, and Bob (Mary) Lein; son-in-law Jon Dobberstein; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial is preferred to the VA Hospital in Minneapolis. A private service and interment at Credit River Cemetery will be held at a later date.