Obituary for Bill Schneider

William (Bill) Schneider, age 73, of Jordan, passed on September 8, 2022.
A celebration of life will be on Monday, September 26, at 2 p.m., with visitation starting at 12 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Jordan. A private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery will be held. Memorials are preferred and can be donated in Bill’s memory at k9sforwarriors.org
Bill was born on September 26, 1948, in Blue Island, IL, to Peter Herman and Lillian Ann (Secraw) Schneider. He served 9 years in the United States Army. Bill married Chris Otis on October 15, 1983, and they made their home in rural Jordan. Bill loved gardening, caring for his dogs, and serving on the Sand Creek Township Board.
Forever loved by his wife, Chris; their four legged companions, Mathis and Bigsley; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Paul Ulbricht, Sally Otis, Sherri (Thor) Burt, Ken Otis; nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends. Predeceased by his mother, Lillian (Leonard) Goetz; father, Peter Schneider, brother, William, and sister-in-law, Susie Ulbricht.
A heartfelt thank you is extended to the staff at Shakopee Friendship Manor for their care, support and love towards Bill. Your kindness and dedication will be forever appreciated.
