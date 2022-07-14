Obituary for Billy Joe Porter

Billy Joe Porter, age 76, of Shakopee, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2022.
Billy Joe will be laid to rest with full military honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Survived by his wife, Kathy; son, Brian (Leslie) Porter; daughter, Yvette (Phil) Tibbs; step-sons, Kevin, Brian, and Brad Lindgren; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his sons, Rolland and Kevin.
