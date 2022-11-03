Obituary for Blanche M. Malecha

Blanche Mary Malecha, age 81, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2022.
Blanche was born on the family farm in rural Northfield on September 10, 1941 to Joseph F. and Mary (Mracek) Malecha. She was co-owner of Diamond Lake Beauty Salon in Richfield for 30 years, before her retirement.
Blanche is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Raymond (age five) Malecha, George (Delores) Malecha, Martha Quinell, Ray Malecha, Rita Feldman, Loretta Peggy (Dick) Punchocar, and sister-in-law, Nancy Malecha.
She is survived by her siblings, Fred (Jean), and Chuck Malecha; sister-in-law, Adeline Malecha, and brother-in-law, Albert Feldman, also by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Lonsdale, MN. Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2023, at Webster Park, Webster, MN.
Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com