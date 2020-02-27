Obituary for Bob Goetz

Bob Goetz, age 56, of Brownton, passed away February 22, 2020 surrounded by family after battling cancer.
Preceded in death by his mom, Edith Maser; step-father, Dean Maser; father-in-law, Steven Vasseur.
Survived by his wife, Dawn Vasseur; dad, Edward (Lin) Goetz; mother-in-law, Darla (Mel) Warm; children, Bryan Goetz, Jessy Goetz; step-children, Nicole (Andrew) Armit, Ryan (Kathleen) Sawatzke; grandchildren, Joshua, Dominic, Blake; step-grandchild, Brecken; siblings, Sherri (Mark) Glodek, Lori (Mark) Tiller; further survived by other relatives and friends.
Bob enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, cars and above all his family and friends. Bob was always there to help anyone that needed it.
A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held at a later date and will be announced.