Obituary for Bob Jader

Bob Jader, age 78, passed away early in the morning of Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
He resided in Prior Lake for over 50 years with his wife, Betsy.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 8 from 2 to 5 p.m., with reflections at 3 p.m., all at the Wilds Golf Club, 3151 Wilds Ridge Court, Prior Lake.
Bob was born in Duluth, the second of seven children, to the late Doris and Lloyd Jader. He grew up below the tracks, where Bob acquired street smarts and survival skills. His entrepreneurial personality was fueled by tough times when family money was scarce. As a child, he recruited a friend and scavenged coated copper wire from a factory dump, not far from his home. They would strip the copper wire to sell and probably use the money for candy, at the local neighborhood store.
Bob graduated from Duluth Denfeld, in 1961, attended UMD, and completed his education at the Minnesota School of Business in Mpls. He had an innate business sense which challenged him to create many businesses. One of the last was Saber Systems a computer hardware and software support company.
It was difficult for Bob to relax, but he would find peace on a lake fishing or hunting grouse in northern MN. Bob excelled as a pitcher for fast pitch softball and traveled the Midwest, to compete in tournaments.
Bob was a self-made, independent man, driven with a desire to succeed. He lived life to the fullest and on his terms. He strived for perfection in whatever he did and always faced tough issues head on. Bob was a very generous man, a protector of family and advisor to many. He would often say “I am the luckiest man in the world.” Bob’s favorite song was “My Way,” which he listened to often and shortly before his passing. The last line is “the record shows, I took the blows and did it my way.” That was Bob.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betsy; son, Deems (Gwyn); daughter, Melissa (Eric) Benson; grandchildren, Brandon and Logan Jader, Isabel and Grant Benson; brothers, Michael, Gary (Richelle), Scott (Anita); sisters, Judy (Bill) Kropski, Nancy (Scott) Craker, Tammy (John) Jader Thompson; brother-in-law, John (Nancy) Tronsdal; other relatives and friends.
