Obituary for Bob L. Doerr

Bob Lee Doerr, age 76, of New Prague, passed away on April 16, 2023.
Liturgy of the Word will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 at the Ridges at Sand Creek (21775 Ridges Dr, Jordan) with Fr. George Grafsky presiding. Visitation will be held prior to services from 10 a.m. to Noon. Interment will take place at St. Mary’s of Marystown Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated to the American Heart Association.
Bob Lee was born in Marystown Township to Rudolph and Sylvia (Ryan) Doerr on November 8, 1946. After living in the area for some time, the family moved to Jordan where Bob graduated from High School.
After graduating, Bob’s life was enriched when he met Mary Ann Busch. They were united in marriage on November 28, 1964 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jordan. After their marriage, Bob and Mary resided in Jordan before moving to Minnetonka for some time and eventually purchasing a hobby farm in Montgomery, MN. During this time, they were blessed with three children, Dawn, Brad, and Kris. Always a hard worker, Bob built a career at Murphy Warehouse as a dock manager for over 30 years before his retirement.
As a family, Bob and Mary enjoyed the family cabin on French Lake in Faribault and many camping trips in South Dakota and Yellowstone. Bob also cherished his hunting trips with his Dad and brothers in Grand Rapids. Later in life, Bob enjoyed his pull tabs and visiting the casino. He loved listening to old rock and roll and country music with Mary and spent valuable time with his grandchildren.
Bob will be greatly missed by his children, Dawn (Bill) Loftus, Brad (Jodi) Doerr, Kris (Mark) Raymond; grandchildren, Megan, Melinda, Matt, Marc, Billy, Brandon, Brady, Ben, McKenzie, Tyler; 11 great grandchildren; siblings, Cheryl Wendorff, Connie (Russ) Yorek, Mark (Pam) Doerr, Mary Kaye (Richard) Doerr-Thom, Margaret (Patrick) Sames; and other relatives and friends.
Preceded by wife, Mary Ann; son, Bobby Doerr; parents, Rudy and Sylvia; brother, Gary Doerr; parents-in-law, Gerhard and Lilian Busch; and brother-in-law, Ken Wendorff.
