Obituary for Bob Ristow

Bob Ristow of Shakopee, MN was called home unexpectedly on June 15, 2020 at the age of 61.
He was born in St. Paul, MN to Lorraine and Duane Ristow. He was the youngest of 8. Bob became a member of the US Navy in 1977 and while in the service he was able to travel the world. While stationed in California, Bob met the love of his life Donna (Lewandowski). Shortly after their meeting they moved from California to Minnesota to be closer to family. Shakopee became home. There they welcomed 5 children: Nicole, Natalie, Nadine, Nanette and Nathan.
Bob was a fun loving Christian man who raised his family to love Jesus. He was a one of a kind friend. Bob would do anything for anyone he cared for. “Mr. Fix-it” became his nickname. In his earlier years his hobbies included traveling with Donna and his kids. Many impromptu adventures and 2 planned trips to Disney. Drive-in-movies, bonfires and supporting his family was his everything. Bob was not an avid sports fan, unless one of his children were playing, then he was the #1 fan.
Bob and Donna were looking forward to their “Golden Years” together. They bought lake front property and an RV to continue their love for traveling. Bob was able to meet each one of his 12 grandkids. As life went along, Bob’s love for his family never wavered. He was a proud son, brother, husband, father and Papa.
He will be deeply missed and a day won’t go by that we won’t think of him, miss him and love him.
Moral of the story... Be Like Bob.
Bob is survived by his wife, Donna; daughters and son, Nicole (Nate) Schlauderaff, Natalie (Scott) Eisenach, Nadine (Travis) Cherro, Nanette (Ryan) Wester, and Nathan (Kamilla) Ristow; grandchildren, Summer Akridge, Mia and Lucas Schlauderaff, Jordan, Blake and Holden Eisenach, Arabella and Zander Cherro, Braden, Brooklynn and Briana Wester, and Alice Ristow; siblings, Luauna (Bill) Warner-Hammen, Mike (Ann) Ristow, Duane "Buzzy" (Nancy) Ristow, Darcy Ristow, and Lani Roessler.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Dick Ristow and Jari Beaty.
Visitation, Monday, June 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Avenue East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Funeral Service Tuesday, June 23, 11:00 a.m., at Westwood Community Church, 3121 Westwood Drive, Excelsior, MN. Officiating is Pastor Dave Trautmann. Private family Interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.
For Visitation and Funeral Service, social distancing will be observed, and guests are encouraged to wear masks.
*Live streaming of the funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page.
Condolences may be shared at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com