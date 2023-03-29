Obituary for Bonita M. Groenke

Bonita "Bonnie" Marie (Glatzel) Groenke, age 78, of Shakopee, died amongst family on Sunday, March 26, 2023 after a courageous battle with Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, April 4, 11 a.m. at The Church of the Guardian Angels, 218 W. 2nd St., Chaska. Visitation will be Monday, April 3, 4 to 7 p.m. at Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. 3rd St., Chaska, and also one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Private family inurnment at The Church of the Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska, at a later date. Memorials preferred to: Essential Health - St. Joseph's Foundation, 2024 South Sixth Street, Brainerd, MN 56401.
Bonita was born July 1, 1944 in Shakopee, to Walter and Adeline (Krautbauer) Glatzel, one of four daughters. The "Glatzel Girls" grew up on the family farm on Engler Road, where the Chaska Community Center stands today. Bonnie was baptized, confirmed and graduated from the parochial high school in 1962 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska. She attended beauty school in Minneapolis after graduation, and married Eugene Groenke of New Germany, MN on October 12, 1963. She enjoyed being a homemaker raising her family and later spent 16 years as a home health aide. Bonnie and Gene enjoyed family camping in early years and trips to their Love Lake cabin later. She enjoyed gardening, researching family history, fishing, playing cards, and especially traveling to visit family and old friends; and to make new ones. She and Eugene raised their three children in Andover, retired in 2007 to the lake home they built in Brainerd, and moved back to Shakopee in October, 2022. Spending time with those near and dear to her was always Bonnie's greatest joy.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Jerome Chub Williams.
Survivors include her loving husband, Eugene Gene; children, Allen (Kimberly) Groenke of Bloomington, Janet (Shaun) Lindblad of Inver Grove Heights, Kevin (Julie Boleman) Groenke of Minneapolis; five grandchildren, Nicholas Groenke, Kelsey (Tevon Edwards) Groenke, Alexa Groenke, Shelby (Andrew Hess) Lindblad and Brenna Lindblad; great granddaughter, Rowan Groenke-Edwards; sisters, Darlene Williams of Shakopee, Mary Jane (Mike) Uhden of Benson, JoAnn (John) LaVigne of Eden Prairie; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.