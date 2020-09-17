Obituary for Bonnie Hovorka

Bonnie Hovorka, age 63, of Shakopee, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Services will be held at a later date.
On October 26, 1956, Bonnie was born to parents Arnold and Dolores (Winquist) Uphoff. Along with her siblings, Bonnie grew up in Bloomington.
Bonnie is loved and missed by her husband, Bob; daughter, Ally Hovorka; sisters, Pat (Bob) Gill, Terry (Jeff) Smith, Kathy Uphoff Fitze; brothers, other loving relatives and friends
Bonnie is preceded in death by her father, Arnold (Jean) Uphoff; mother, Dolores (Jim) Bohler; brother-in-law, Jim Fitze.
Arrangements with Ballard-Sunder
Funeral Home & Cremation, Shakopee