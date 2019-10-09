Obituary for Bonny Parker

Bonny Parker, age 74, of Prior Lake, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019.
A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, October 11 at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior all at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 4565 Pleasant Street SE, Prior Lake. Pastor Keith Swanson will preside and Bonny will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Annapolis, MD.
On October 10, 1944, Priscilla Yvonne Bonny Parker was born to parents Vernon and Rose (Durso) Parker in Annapolis, MD. She was the middle child of three daughters. Along with her sisters, Bonny enjoyed growing up a few blocks from the Maryland State House.
At the age of nine, Bonny suffered from Rheumatic Fever and was sent to a catholic convalescent house to recuperate. Like any stubborn Italian, Bonny's attitude allowed her to recover and return home. During life's tough moments, Bonny's determination and good sense of humor kept her going.
Following her high school graduation, Bonny began working. She held a variety of jobs, from working in a floral shop to driving cab. Prompted by her sisters move, Bonny relocated to Minnesota in 1978. She began working in the gaming industry. She worked at Mystic Lake Casino and Canterbury Park in the publication department for many years.
Following her move to Minnesota, Bonny met Marlene Swanson at Foxy's in St. Paul. They hit it off and after 35 years together, Bonny and Marlene were married on September 22, 2013. Together, they enjoyed spending time with friends, visiting the casinos, and always having a good laugh!
Bonny was known for her big heart. She treated others with compassion and would lend a helping hand when needed. Bonny was also an animal lover —there wasn't a hungry bird, squirrel, or cat to be found around Bonny and Marlene's home. Others affectionately called her St. Bonny of Brunswick Street because of her compassion.
Later in life, Bonny faced many health struggles. Despite heart issues and breast cancer, Bonny kept up her spirits and stayed connected with her friends through Facebook. She was always witty and best described as a sweet but sassy.
Bonny is loved and missed by wife, Marlene; sister, Catherine Anderson; other loving relatives and friends. Bonny is preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Rose Parker; sister, Verna Parker and brother-in-law, Dick Bertelson.
