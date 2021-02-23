Obituary for Boyd A. Larson

Boyd Albert Larson, age 92, of Chaska, died peacefully on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
A Virtual Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 27, 10 a.m. at Crown of Glory Lutheran Church, Chaska. The link can be reached at www.Crownofglory.org. There will be a visitation on Friday, February 26,
4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. 3rd St., Chaska. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. The burial will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Chaska.
Boyd was born on December 12, 1928 in Valley City, ND to Selmer and May (Boyd) Larson, one of three children. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cooperstown, ND. He was a 1946 graduate of Cooperstown High School and graduated from Mayville State College in Mayville, ND. On June 28, 1963, Boyd married LaVonne Herberg in Crookston, MN. They had one son, Eric. Boyd attained his Masters degree at the University of North Dakota in Secondary Administration. He faithfully served his country during the Korean Conflict in the US Army. He was employed at the Chaska Public Schools (Jr. High, Middle School and High School) from 1967 until retiring in 1993. He also taught in Bozeman, ND, which was a 2 teacher school. He was a charter member of Crown of Glory Lutheran Church, Chaska. Boyd was very active in the Boy Scouts; Chaska and Minnetonka. He earned the Silver Beaver Viking Council Award, as well as the Paul Harris Award for Chaska Rotary. After his retirement, his passion was volunteering at the MN Landscape Arboretum. He volunteered five days a week for 15 years, teaching kids at the Cider House and giving field trips. He had been living at Auburn Courts Assisted Living in Chaska since 2015.
He was preceded in death by his wife, LaVonne (2012), parents, and infant twin sisters, Dorothea and Jeanette.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Susan of Chaska and two grandchildren, Archer and Zella.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.