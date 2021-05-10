Obituary for Brad Boldon

Brad Boldon, age 55, of Shakopee, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the U of MN East Bank Hospital, in Minneapolis.
A time of gathering honoring Brad will be held on Saturday, May 22, starting at 11 a.m., with brief closing words at 1 p.m., all at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 833 South Marschall Road, Shakopee.
On December 16, 1965, in Sparta, WI, Bradford Charles was born to Reginald and Mary (Hanson) Boldon. Growing up in Sparta, he was the youngest of four children. Growing up, Brad spent his days outdoors, golfing and riding his motorcycle in the bluffs. He graduated from Sparta High School in 1983. Brad furthered his education at the University of River Falls, in River Falls, WI. graduating with honors in 1988; he earned a double major in computer science and math.
Over 33 years, Brad worked as a software developer for various companies. He spent the last 19 of those years at BMC Software where he worked with many of his long-time friends. An expert in his field, Brad earned multiple awards for excellence and innovation, going beyond the call of duty. In addition, Brad spent several years owning and operating the New Ulm Hotel with his parents. He also owned several rental properties over the years back in Sparta. In 2003, Brad bought the family farm and developed the property into plots for families to build beautiful homes.
In 2000 on a blind date, Brads life was changed forever in meeting Kathy. Their love quickly grew strong and on May 5, 2001 they became husband and wife. A year later, their lives were blessed again, with the birth of Elizabeth Rocio. The Boldon family enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. They enjoyed traveling, especially to Alaska, where they went white water rafting and ziplining. Brad and his family enjoyed the quiet times at home, swimming in the pool, working in the yard, and just hanging out together.
Family was always most important to Brad. He was a devoted husband and dad, always willing to help with school projects and never missing a band or choir concert. He was a one-of-a-kind uncle. Brad was approachable and could not wait to be active in their lives. He was always there for family, whether it was to lend a helping hand, provide a laugh, or a bit of encouragement and advice.
A lifelong love for dogs, Brad enjoyed playing with and training his many dogs throughout the years. He was also into sci-fi and devoted time to reading and watching movies. Brad loved Star Wars, Star Trek, Marvel, the Dune series, and The Lord of the Rings. He loved sharing his interests and passions with other people.
Brad was quiet in nature, kind hearted, and had an infectious laugh. Brad enjoyed telling jokes and was the king of dad jokes and puns. He loved exploring new interests and topics, going all out until he knew everything. Brad was intelligent, a hard worker, and impacted many lives through the years.
Brad will be forever missed and loved by wife, Kathy; only child, Rocio; parents, Reginald and Mary; siblings, Kim (Carol), Terry (Darrel), Bruce (Cheryl); nieces and nephew, Melissa, Paul, Lauren, Cory, Kathryn, Jessica, Becky, Samantha; several great nieces and nephews; other relatives, and friends.
Greeting Brad home in Heaven are his grandparents.
