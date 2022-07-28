Obituary for Bradley Longtin

Bradley Longtin, age 58, passed away on July 21, 2022. He entered this world on June 9, 1964, in Minneapolis, born to Donald and Diane Longtin.
Brad enjoyed being surrounded with family and friends. The last four years Brad lived in Searchlight, NV and loved exploring, Jeeping, and being a volunteer firefighter.
He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Longtin and survived by his family: Diane Longtin, Sandra Yasenchak, Tina & John Kunkel, Jeff Stier, Nicole and Steven Ancel, Brady Longtin, Bailey Ahlquist, and all his friends.
In lieu of gifts, please make memorial tributes to the Clark County Fire Station 75.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 29, from 5 to 7 p.m., with Prayer Service at 7 p.m., followed by Sharing Time, all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.