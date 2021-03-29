Obituary for Bradley R. Scott

Bradley Russell Scott, age 53, of Jordan, passed peacefully on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
A Celebration of Life was on Saturday, March 27 at 11 a.m., with a visitation from 9 to 10:45 a.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 4565 Pleasant Street SE, Prior Lake. Pastor Mark Chapman presided. Interment at Concord Hill Cemetery, in Lydia, MN.
Born on October 31, 1967, in Shakopee, Brad was welcome by his parents Ronald and Karen (Killian) Scott. Growing up in rural Jordan on the family farm, he was the older brother to Susannah, Amy and Matthew. As kids, they spent countless hours playing in the woods, riding three-wheelers and swimming in the pool. The family even enjoyed several trips to Disney World.
After graduating from Jordan High School in 1986, Brad worked various jobs for many years. But he had a desire to return to his farming roots. Brad started his own business, Brad Scott Restoration. Brad found joy in restoring old tractors and engines. He loved attending auctions, swap meets and participating in the Scott County Threshers.
Brad was quiet in nature but loved to talk farming. He had a special connection with children and was an awesome uncle. In 2012, Brad was diagnosed with cancer. He approached this journey with a model of positivity and the resilience to be strong hoping to overcome the diagnose.
Forever loved by parents, Ron and Karen Scott; siblings, Susannah (Bill) Huffstutler, Amy (Adam) Bullyan, Matthew Scott; niece and nephews, Katie (Keith) Maki, Michael Huffstutler, Thomas Huffstutler, Gavin Bullyan, Sebastian Bullyan; great-nephew, Carter Maki; other relatives and friends.
