Obituary for Brady J. Nelson

Brady Jon Nelson
April 14, 1975 - July 28, 2020
Brady was a warm, playful, and compassionate man, who loved by serving and saw value in all people.
He grew up in Chaska, with his parents, Nancy and Darryl Nelson, and sister Nicole. Brady enjoyed time in the workshop with his dad, swam with West Express and was a co-captain for the cross country ski team. He graduated Chaska High School with a wonderful group of friends in 1993. He attended Concordia College in Moorhead, MN studying Environmental Science and Norwegian.
Brady traveled to Norway, worked in Alaska, and served with AmeriCorps at the Habitat for Humanity Metro Denver affiliate, later accepting a permanent position. It was there that he met the love of his life, Amanda Landon. They were married on 8-8-08 in a ceremony overlooking the mountains in Keystone, CO. Together they would build their life in a house Brady completely remodeled in the quaint Highlands neighborhood of Denver. Six years later they welcomed a son, Landon James. As a family, with Betty their rescue dog at their side, they took full advantage of Colorado’s beauty while hiking and skiing.
Amanda’s parents, Kathy and John Landon, reside on a ranch near Breckenridge, CO. This is where Brady found his favorite fly fishing spot in the quiet of nature.
Brady served with Habitat for Humanity for over 16 years, constructing homes for more than 100 families. Ready for a new adventure, he went back to Regis University in 2015 to obtain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree and was employed at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Denver.
Brady’s humor and kind ways are irreplaceable.
Brady will be missed dearly by his wife, Amanda, and six year old son, Landon, of Denver, CO; parents Nancy and Darryl Nelson; sister Nicole (Chris) Rasmussen; nephew and nieces Christopher, Anna, Lauren and Catie Rasmussen of Chaska, MN; Kathy and John Landon of Breckenridge, CO, brother-in-law, Charlie Landon, best friend Andy Lubansky formerly of Chaska, aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless others who had the gift of knowing him.
No service plans at this time due to COVID. Stories or memories appreciated. Send to chris@takeflightmedia.com. They will be compiled for the family.