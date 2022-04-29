Obituary for Brandon J. Donohue

Brandon John Donohue, age 40, of Chaska, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at his home.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 11 a.m. at Excelsior Covenant Church, 19955 Excelsior Blvd., Shorewood, MN, Pastor Kris Causton will officiate. The family will receive friends starting at 10:30 a.m.
Brandon was born May 8, 1981 in Minneapolis, to John Donohue and Tami Moyer, the oldest of four children. He graduated from Bloomington Kennedy High School, Bloomington, the class of 1999. He had been employed at D Source in Bloomington for the past nine years as a warehouse district manager. He loved fishing, guns, tinkering, his RC cars, small animals and was quite the debater. He also enjoyed spending time with this family and friends.
Survived by his fiancee’, ReAnna Skowronek of Chaska; parents, Tami Moyer of Minneapolis, John Donohue of South Range, WI; siblings, Callie Burke of Apple Valley, Jacquie (Nick) Warner of Richfield, Tim Donohue of Bloomington; three nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.