Obituary for Brandon Wise

Brandon Wise, age 46, of Prior Lake, entered eternal life on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
A visitation will be held Monday, April 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 4565 Pleasant Street SE, Prior Lake. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, April 13 at 10:30 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Ave., Prior Lake.
Brandon will be laid to rest at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery in Prior Lake. Father Tom Walker will preside and pallbearers will be Chris Wise, Tony Wise, Kyle Ehmke, Ben Schwiegers, Brian Collins, and John Braunshausn.
Friends who are unable to attend in person can live stream the service by visiting St. Michaels website: https://stmichael-pl.org/.
On February 3, 1975 in Edina, parents Joe and Glenda (Strum) Wise celebrated the birth of their only child Brandon Donahue Wise. Growing up in Prior Lake, Brandon loved everything the town had to offerswimming, waterskiing, and snowmobiling. A proud Minnesotan, Brandon was also a lifelong Vikings fan!
Brandon attended school at St. Michaels Catholic School and later graduated from Prior Lake Highschool in 1993. He continued his education at Mankato State where he earned a bachelors in business.
In recent years, Brandon met Meagan Reineke and the two quickly fell in love. On Valentines day of 2019, Brandon and Meagan were united in marriage. This began a new chapter in Brandons life. He was an amazing husband and the perfect father. Brandon was especially excited to carry on family traditions with his son, Trexton.
When he wasnt at work, Brandon enjoyed spending time with his family. Whether it was checking in on his dad Joe or traveling to see his in-laws, Brandon always made time for family. He was a good listener, had a great sense of humor, and a quiet faith.
Brandon is loved and missed by his wife, Meagan Wise and their son, Trexton Wise Reineke; father, Joe Wise; many aunts, uncles, and other loving relatives.
Brandon is greeted in Heaven by his mother, Glenda Wise.
