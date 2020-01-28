Obituary for Brenda M. Callahan

Brenda “Beezy” Marie Callahan (Hoffman), age 59, of Burnsville, passed away after a heart attack, on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina. Brenda loved everyone, and everyone loved her.
Brenda was born in Austin, MN, on October 17, 1960, the daughter of Dale and Virginia (Eich) Hoffman. She married Dan Callahan on November 20, 1982, at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Shakopee.
She loved her family—her mom Ginny, and Dad Dale, and her four younger brothers, Bret, Kent, Al and Dean, who constantly teased her—and loved her. They divided their fun between Osakis and Shakopee.
Brenda and Dan met the summer after she graduated from Shakopee High School, in 1979, working together at Valleyfair.
They married in 1982, moving to Columbia, MO, where they stayed until Dan finished school. She worked part time for an insulation company, doing accounting and answering the phone, and explaining to the southerners, that no, despite her accent, she was not from Canada.
They moved to Reno, NV in 1984 for Dan’s work. They bought their first house and got their first dogs. She graduated from the University of Nevada-Reno with a double degree in accounting and computer information systems.
They lived in St. Paul for nine years, where the four kids were born. Four kids, in five years. She couldn’t have been happier as a mom. She loved her kids so much.
In pictures you can see the fun outfits she liked to sew for them, the crazy birthday parties she threw, the school events she volunteered on, the vacations they took. She was supremely patient, kind, and supportive with them—and with Dan.
In moments that proved her two superpowers of unrelenting optimism and supreme confidence, she and her mom Ginny packed the four kids in the minivan and drove to Florida to visit Grandma and Grandpa Callahan. Several times.
She and Dan bought the house Dan grew up in in Burnsville in 1995. She got her MBA, and became a CPA, eventually going to work at William L. Griffin and Company 17 years ago.
She loved crafts and decorating and rocks and home improvement projects and landscaping. And she was freakishly strong. When she was 54 years old, she could lift the entire stack of weight—more than 450 pound—son the leg press at LA Fitness in Burnsville. Those are Hoffman legs.
But more than anything, she loved her family and friends and their friends too. She was friendly and open and welcoming to everyone. She thought the best of anyone, unless proven wrong, and even then gave people more chances.
She was the nicest person any of us have ever known. And in us, she built resilience and strength and kindness and confidence. She fueled us for the journey ahead. We will miss her, and never forget her.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Dan; children, Cavan Alyssa (Alex), Kelsey, Cullen (Ernie), and Lucas (Amber); mother, Virginia (Ron) Sorenson; brothers, Bret (Becka) Hoffman, Dean (Robin) Hoffman; sisters-in-law, Teresa Hoffman and Kim Hoffman; parents-in-law, Patrick and Patricia Callahan.
She is preceded in death by her father, Dale Hoffman; brothers, Alan and Kent Hoffman.
Visitation Thursday, January 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by Funeral Service at 1 p.m., all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Interment at Lebanon Cemetery in Apple Valley. Family would like guests to wear Tie Dye or colorful clothing. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to American Heart Association.
