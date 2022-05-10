Obituary for Brendan O’Halloran

Brendan “BR” O’Halloran passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 29.
BR’s mantra was, “God, grant me the strength to make the most of today and the courage to try.” BR traversed his life and brain cancer journey with grace, care, kindness, and transcendence. Always one to greet folks by saying “Hello friend” regardless of whether he knew them, BR projected love and genuine care to all he met. Before entering hospice, he remarked to his Mayo Clinic neurologist, “I wish to be remembered not for my battles but rather for my kindness.”
BR was a 1992 Chaska High School graduate and went on to earn a degree in psychology, with a minor in anthropology, from Mankato State University. He enjoyed more than 20 years with McGowan Water Conditioning as their general manager. In his freetime, he enjoyed volunteering, motorcycling, gardening, hiking, travel, and birding.
He will be dearly missed by his wife of nearly 20 years, Beth-Ann (Olson) O’Halloran of Mankato; mother, Lucy Halloran of Chaska; sister, Meggan Roach and husband, Roger of Cologne; sister, Maureen Mordick and husband, Dave of Roseville; brother, Colin Halloran and wife, Michelle of Lakeville; brother, Sean Halloran and wife, Paulette of Waconia; father-in-law, Bob Olson of Nerstrand; sister-in-law, Audra Emerson and husband, Todd of Edina; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Preceding him in death were his father, Patrick Halloran and mother-in-law, Konnie Olson, as well as his grandparents.
An open house style Celebration of Life will be held 11 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Chankaska Creek Winery, 1179 E. Pearl St., Kasota, MN. Appetizers will be served. We ask that all who attend take a rapid Covid test the morning of the celebration of life or wear a mask at the event to ensure it is a safe space for our immunocompromised and elderly loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, BR asked loved ones to do a kind gesture for someone in need.