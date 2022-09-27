Obituary for Brent L. Egersett

Brent Lee Egersett, age 56, of Chanhassen, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with cancer on September 22, 2022.
Brent was born in Watertown, SD, to Orien and Adeline Egersett on September 27, 1965. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1983, and attended Northern State College for two years before he moved to Brooklyn Park, MN, in 1985. This is where he met his wife, Joyce, at a local Tom Thumb Store. They were married on May 6, 1988 and have lived in Chanhassen for 32 years.
Brent worked at American Flexible Products in Chaska, for 29 years as a Production Manager. Work was always very important to him and he loved his job and work family.
Brent had such a kind heart and loved to give to family, friends and strangers. His favorite saying was “Always remember the spirit of giving.” Being outdoors enjoying nature was his favorite way to relax. Brent loved fishing, hunting and just sitting out back looking at all nature had to offer.
Brent will be forever missed by his wife, Joyce; son, Gavin (Alyssa) Egersett; granddaughter, Ella; mother, Adeline Egersett and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his loving father, Orien Egersett and mother and father-in-law, Dick and Ann Keefe.
We want to thank Waconia Ridgeview Hospice for their love and care of Brent. Nurse Kristi we are forever grateful to you for all you did to help Brent along this journey.
A celebration of life open house will be announced at a later date. Memorials preferred to The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Attn: Tributes, PO Box 860647 Minneapolis, MN 55486, or online at arb.umn.edu