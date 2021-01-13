Obituary for Brett A. Van Hecke

Brett Alan Van Hecke, age 50, of Cokato passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
He was born on November 11, 1970 in Shakopee the son of Robert and Sharon (Hooyer) Van Hecke. He graduated from Prior Lake High School in 1989. Brett received a degree in Business Administration from University of Minnesota Duluth in 1993.
On January 4, 2020, Brett A. Van Hecke and Tammy M. (nee Duske) were joined in marriage in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was fond of the out doors and liked fishing, hunting and snowmobiling. Brett enjoyed his family and friends immensely!
Survived by his loving wife, Tammy; step children, Chelsie, Joshua and Caitlin; his parents, Robert and Sharon Van Hecke; brothers, Ryan (Tina) Van Hecke and Brandon (Jodie) Van Hecke; grandfather, Francis Van Hecke; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Keith (Kathy) Duske; further survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary Van Hecke, John and Wilhelmina Hooyer; aunts, Patricia Van Hecke and Marlene Van Hecke; and uncles, Larry and James Hooyer.
A visitation will be held AT THE CHURCH on Thursday, January 14th 4 to 8 p.m. Prayer Service 7:00 p.m.
A Private Family Memorial Service for Brett A. Van Hecke will be held on Friday, January 15th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Montrose. Pastor James Grabitske officiated.
The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com