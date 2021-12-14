Obituary for Brian A. Donnay

Brian A. Donnay, age 41, of Chanhassen.
It is with great sorrow we share the passing of our beloved Brian Donnay. He passed away on December 9, 2021, and he will be dearly missed. Brian was born on August 6, 1980, in Waconia.
Brian, a gentle soul, left a smile on the face of everyone he met. He looked forward each weekday to his friends and co-workers at Choice, Inc. He loved songs, dance, Disney movies, butterflies, and fireworks. His favorite holiday was the 4th of July, yet the bright lights of Christmas uplifted his heart this time of year.
Brian was predeceased by his loving father, Richard. He is survived by his devoted mother, Patricia; brother David (Jill Hooper) Benedict and Mia; sister, Dana (Dan Arlig), and Ann (Stephen Harris) Leif and Finn, and a host of family and friends.
Visitation was held at Huber Funeral Homes in Eden Prairie on Monday, December 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a service at 6 p.m. The family encourages all who knew Brian to attend, share memories, and celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Choice, Inc at choicejobs.org
Huber Funeral Homes & Cremation Services