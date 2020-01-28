Obituary for Brian C. Walsh

Brian Craig Walsh, age 60, of Jordan, passed away on January 21, 2020.
Brian's Life will be celebrated on Friday, January 31, starting at 4 p.m. at the Jordan Tap Room (20201 Johnson Memorial Dr. Hwy, Jordan).
Brian was born in New Prague on February 11, 1959. He graduated from Jordan High School. He played football and basketball. He worked as a mechanic at Kibble Implement for 32 years. He received many awards at Kibble. Brian had a passion for motorcycle riding and hunting. He made many trips out to Sturgis. He enjoyed watching sports, tractor pulls and car races.
Brian is survived by his siblings, Karen (Harlan) Haworth, Sherla (Wally) Bialczak and Dale Walsh; and nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Cora and Patrick Walsh.