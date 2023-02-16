Obituary for Brian D. Carlson

Brian D. Carlson, age 80, of Prior Lake, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023.
A Time of Gathering with closing prayers was held to celebrate Brian’s life from Noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15 at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (4565 Pleasant St. SE, Prior Lake). Following services, Brian was laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Brian was born on June 7, 1942 to Albert and Melba (Mickelson) Carlson in Minneapolis. Brian grew up in Minneapolis with his two siblings and childhood friend, David Bie, from the age of four years old. After graduating high school in Minneapolis, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served honorably for two years before returning to Minnesota. Brian’s career began in the mailroom for Mobil Oil before working his way up and getting promoted and training to become an engineer. He stayed with Mobil Oil for many years, moving with his family from Wayzata and Prior Lake, to St. Louis, MO, and Naperville, IL before moving back to Prior Lake in 1994 for his retirement.
Brian met his wife, Marilyn Carlson, at George’s in the Park dance hall in Minneapolis and their love story flourished. The two were engaged within two weeks and married a month and a half later. Together, they were blessed with two boys, Grant and Greg, and eventually two wonderful grandchildren. As a family, Brian and Marilyn enjoyed many trips together, often traveling back to Minnesota to visit relatives. Brian’s sense of humor and love for golfing, fishing, and other sports kept him busy and well rounded.
Brian is loved and will be missed by his wife of 50 years, Marilyn Carlson; sons, Grant Carlson and Greg (Kristin) Carlson; grandkids, Camiryn and Zoey; siblings, Bruce Carlson and Wendy Carlson; childhood friend, David Bie; and other family and friends.
Brian is preceded in death by his parents.
