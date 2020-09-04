Obituary for Brian Grulke

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Brian Grulke, age 43, of Chaska, on August, 14, 2020.
Brian is survived by two sons, Adam Kriessman and Ethan Kriessman; brothers,
Paul Grulke, Jon Hernandez, Sonny Ozuna, and Gilbert Ozuna; sisters Nicole Grulke, Sara Grulke, and Roxana Kenyon, Karina Kriessman; as well as numerous relatives and good friends.
Born to Crystal Hernandez and Charles Kriessman in Eau Claire, WI, Brian loved spending time with family, fishing, and carpentry. As a teenager, Brian enjoyed skateboarding, photography, and graduated with high school honors. He was currently working towards a degree in computer programming.