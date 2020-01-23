Obituary for Brian Johnson

Brian “BJ” Johnson, age 51, of Shakopee, formerly of Prior Lake, passed away on January 20, 2020. He was taken too soon from his family and many devoted friends.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 17 at 10 a.m., at Spring Lake Cemetery in Prior Lake, followed by a celebration of life. Memorials are preferred and will be distributed by BJ’s family.
Brian was a treasured brother, amazing uncle, hockey fan, fisherman and animal lover. His life was not without challenges, but his ability to appreciate what he did have was a great example for all of us. He will be remembered for his kind heart, good nature, loyalty and his slapshot.
Brian is survived by siblings, Debra (Rick) Rybak, Dianne (Jeff) Broman, Bruce (Kelly) Johnson; seven loving nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by parents, William and Norma Johnson.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation
Prior Lake (952) 447-2633