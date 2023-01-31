Obituary for Brian R. Maki

Brian Robert Maki, born July 8, 1966 to Jane and Russell Maki both deceased, departed us in this life December 6, 2022 due to complications of the heart.
Survived by long time loving friend, Dawn Klitzke of Chaska; brother, Curtis and wife Marcella of FL, and son, Timothy of Prior Lake, along with many nieces and nephews.
Brian was formally of Norwood Young America where he had owned and operated the Flamde Lounge, had a construction crew and owned and operated NYA Taxi at one time. He lived in New Auburn for several years reconstructing a building until it burned down in 2016 and the last several years in Bloomington.
The Celebration of Life will take place this Saturday, February 4 at Dawn and Cheri’s home in Chaska from 1 to 4 p.m. at 83 Thomas Ln.